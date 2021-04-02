It was a frigid evening at Mortons Gap Thursday and the bats were just as cold for Hopkins Central as Caldwell County cruised to a comfortable 18-0 win in four innings.
The Storm collected just two hits for the game.
“Hitting was something we did pretty well at Todd County Central (on Monday),” Central head coach Travis Coyle said. “We had a few doubles and we were putting balls in play. Caldwell’s pitcher came ready to play, and he threw a lot of strikes coming from a different angle. They should’ve made adjustments and shouldn’t have been overwhelmed, especially after seeing it once. We’ve got a do a better job there for sure.”
Walks were a huge issue for Central with the three pitchers combining for 15 walks in the game. Tanner Edwards was given the nod to start on the bump for the Storm. He worked three innings and picked up five strikeouts.
“Early on, Tanner was able to get out of some jams,” Coyle said. “A lot of the early outs were strikeouts from him. I was happy with his head space, he was keeping his composure even though he was facing some tough times.
“I thought he had some good stuff, but he needs to be more consistent and his consistency has been growing over time, so we’ll be continuing to work more on that with him.”
Errors also contributed to the loss with four charged against the Central defense — who had some trouble making routine plays which led to several Tiger runs.
“It’s not just about making the play but wanting to make the play,” Coyle said. “We want to see them desire to get the ball and make the play and have more aggressiveness in the field.”
Caldwell stepped on the gas early and didn’t let up. The Tigers scored nine runs in the first three innings and then doubled their lead with nine runs in the fourth inning on only four hits for the entire ballgame.
Central will be back at it tonight as they will travel to Brooks Stadium in Paducah for a 6 p.m. game in the Kentucky 2A Sectional against Tilghman.
