A few members of the Dawson Springs track and field squad made the trip out to Lexington for the KHSAA State Meet on Saturday at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex.
Landon Pace placed 11th in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a personal best time of 43.73 seconds. He was just three seconds behind the winner from Green County.
Pace and Brylee Spurlin qualified for the high jump events, but neither athlete recorded a height in the finals.
Skye Bratcher was in the girls 300 meter hurdles as she finished 18th with a time of 54.87. The winner from Morgan County finished in 46.22 seconds.
