Central’s teams were in action on Friday, but they both found themselves on the losing end of their contests ahead of doubleheaders for each team today.
Softball
Muhlenberg County 8, Hopkins County Central 3 (5 innings): Central didn’t get on the scoreboard until the fourth inning on a RBI double by Hallie Hollis. The Lady Storm earned two more runs in the fifth, but they couldn’t catch up to the Mustangs.
Hollis started in the circle giving up one earned run on six hits in her 4.2 innings of work.
The game was ended early due to an hour and a half time limit.
Central will have a couple more games today in the Jesse Huff Invitational as they’ll play Calloway County at 11 a.m. and Butler County at 4:15 p.m.
Baseball
Crittenden County 15, Hopkins County Central 0 (3 innings): Chase Brasher recorded a hit to lead off the first and the Storm bats fell silent after that as they were on the wrong end of a one-hit shutout on Friday.
“I’ve told the guys that even though the outcomes on the scoreboard say different, we’ve been improving as a team,” Central head coach Travis Coyle said. “We’ve played against UHA and had 12 hits the first time against them, then we came out and went the full distance the second game against them and had good defense and pitching performances since then. (Friday) we fell back into our old ways and that was the sad part, we didn’t continue our progression like we wanted to.”
Jadon Brasher was given the start on the mound, but he was chased out after 1.1 innings giving up seven runs — five earned — on three hits. Taylor Rodgers took it the rest of the way in relief.
The Storm will have a couple of chances to right the ship at home today with Christian County coming to town at 11 a.m. and Mayfield at 4:15 p.m.
