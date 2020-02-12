Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs 59, Community Christian (Paducah) 36: The Lady Panthers won their second in a row in Paducah on Monday, bringing their record to 9-16 for the season. Brooklyn Clark led the team in scoring with 23 points. Denisha Randolph was also in double figures with 11 points.
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs 90, Community Christian (Paducah) 61: The Panthers also picked up their second straight victory on the road Monday as they completed the sweep over Community Christian in the girls/boys doubleheader. Skyler Clark and Braxton Cotton both had huge games for the Panthers as Clark scored 23 points and Cotton had 20. Dylan Dawson also hit double digits with 17 points.
