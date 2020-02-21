Local Sports
Friday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Todd County Central- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Todd County Central- 7:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, February 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
Pre-season Challenge: Adelaide at Melbourne- FS2 11:30 p.m.
Pre-season Challenge: Geelong at Gold Coast- FS2 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Las Vegas- FS2 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas- FS1 3 p.m.
NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas- FS1 4 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Las Vegas- FS1 6:30 p.m.
NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: The Strat 200, Las Vegas- FS1 8 p.m.
NHRA: Qualifying, Chandler, Ariz.- FS1 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Sacred Heart at Merrimack- CBSSN 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent State- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Canisius at Quinnipiac- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at St. Louis- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent State- ESPNU 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Oregon at California- PAC-12N 8 p.m.
Oregon State at Stanford- PAC-12N 10 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Alabama at Florida- SECN 5 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas- SECN 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana State at Missouri- SECN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Notre Dame at Michigan- BTN 5 p.m.
Minnesota (Duluth) at Western Michigan- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State- BTN 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
North Carolina State at Duke- ACCN 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota- ESPNU 8 p.m.
CURLING (MEN’S)
U.S. vs. Japan (taped)- NBCSN 8 p.m.
CURLING (WOMEN’S)
U.S. vs. Japan (taped)- NBCSN 10 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico- GOLF 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Second Round, Naucalpan, Mexico- GOLF 1 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 239: From Thackerville, Okla.- PARAMOUNT 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Denver at Oklahoma City- ESPN 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland- ESPN 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana- FS2 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Quarterfinals, Dubai-WTA Semifinals- TENNIS 7 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Quarterfinals, Dubai-WTA Semifinals- TENNIS 7 p.m.
