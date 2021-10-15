A little over a year removed from their last meeting on the gridiron, Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central will do battle in Mortons Gap tonight for not only county bragging rights, but also for the postseason picture.
Going into tonight, Central sits in second place in the Class 4A District 1 standings behind Logan County while North is on the outside looking in vying for a playoff spot. The Maroons are 0-3 in district play thus far while Central evened up their district record to 1-1 in a dramatic victory at Calloway County last week.
“This is definitely a must-win for us,” North head coach Chris Price Sr. said. “I didn’t really need to motivate our guys at all this week because they’ve been teasing us about last year and this is our last chance to get into the postseason.”
Meanwhile for the Storm, they’re hoping to stay right where they are in the standings.
“Obviously a district win this week would be huge,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “If we get a win this week, then we’ll be playing for home field advantage against Hopkinsville next week.”
The last time these two teams met, Central was able to pull off an upset and defeat their county rivals for the first time since 2003.
“We’re taking it as if it’s just another district game,” Manning said. “We’re not getting all caught up about last year. CP is doing a great job over there and they have some athletes with Lajuan McAdoo and Chris Price Jr. in the backfield, so we’re preparing for that run out of the I-formation that we’re used to seeing from them.”
Over in North’s camp, they’re well aware of the aerial threat from Adrian Stringer as in last year’s matchup he threw for 484 yards with 11 completions to his brother, Christian Stringer.
“Adrian is definitely a guy that you can’t stop so we’ll have to slow him down,” Price said. “I’ve been coaching against that Stringer-to-Stringer connection ever since they were playing in the rotary league so we’ll have to cover them. In the backfield, Jordan Jackson is the real deal so we’ll have to neutralize him too.”
Kickoff at Storm Stadium is slated for 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.