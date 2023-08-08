Over the weekend, Browning Springs Middle School hosted the annual Bear Bowl event, in order to raise money for the football Booster Club.
“The Bear Bowl began in the late 90s, and was brought back in 2017,” Julie Hancock, Browning Springs Middle School Athletic Director said. “This is our seventh year in a row hosting this event, and we had approximately 1,000 people in attendance.”
