Madisonville Tire shutout UPS by a score of 18-0 in the Instructional League Tournament over the weekend. Ja’Mia Harris led the scoring with 10 points. Amelia Smith and Tylee Jackson each had four points.
Also in tournament action, Baymont beat UPS 6-2 with Aniya Watson, Kyah Cook and Emery Gibson each scoring two points for Baymont. Lyza Carman scored two points for UPS.
In Training League play, Old National beat Bluegrass 22-6. Bri’ Dulin led the scoring for Old National with 12 points.
