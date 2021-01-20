The virus that keeps on giving presented another quarantine for a local team Tuesday as the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons will pause basketball operations until Saturday, Jan. 30.
“A positive COVID test within the Madisonville North Hopkins boys basketball program has been confirmed,” said North Principal Adam Harris in a written statement to The Messenger. “After consultation with the local health department, all activities within the boys basketball program have been suspended until Jan. 30. This includes all practices and games for the junior varsity and varsity programs. We hope to reschedule the games as soon as possible.”
Fortunately for North, the quarantine will only affect two games that were scheduled to go on this week and next week. The Maroons were supposed to take on Crittenden County on Friday and Union County on Monday. Previously scheduled games against Dawson Springs and Hopkins County Central were already postponed after the Panthers and Storm had to quarantine in the past week.
The Maroons will have no time to recover from quarantine as they’re scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tilt against Muhlenberg County on Jan. 30 at home.
