In my last column I discussed some of our local Hopkins County residents who have been fortunate to play in the NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA Tournament, men’s and women’s sides, have now reached their Final Four and some lucky young men and women will get to play in a national championship game.
One person still living in Hopkins County who was fortunate enough to play in an NCAA National Championship is Earlington native and now Madisonville resident Gary Gamble.
Gamble was a 1964 graduate of Earlington High School and then went on to play for legendary coach Adolph Rupp at the University of Kentucky. Gamble was a sophomore and got to play in the iconic 1966 National Championship Game where Kentucky lost to Texas Western.
Over the years, the game has taken on a historic significance as it was the first college basketball finals where there were five Black starters from Texas Western — now known as UTEP.
There have been books, columns and numerous articles written on that topic, but today I want to discuss a little about Gamble’s experience and what it was like for a local youngster to play in a national championship in that era of college basketball.
FRESHMAN BASKETBALL
Gamble still has great memories of his days as a Wildcat. However, his national championship game season was his first season on the UK varsity team. One of the biggest differences for young players today is that most people have come to accept the fact of freshmen playing college sports as a given. Additionally many people now grow up watching the Kentucky Wildcats and think “one and dones” (players leaving after one year) are a long history of college basketball.
Gamble played in the era when the freshmen were not allowed to play varsity basketball. Gamble played on the freshman team and it was certainly not as glamorous as it was playing his sophomore season on the national championship stage.
“At the freshman level, you didn’t even play the deep South teams in the SEC such as LSU or Alabama,” Gamble recalled. “We played Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati and some local schools but overnight trips did not exist for freshman teams.”
TRAVEL
When Gamble became a sophomore, one of the first differences he noticed when playing at the University of Kentucky was travel as he got to fly on a plane for the first time in his life.
“Travel was not like it is today,” Gamble said. “For a youngster growing up in Earlington, I had never flown and for me to go from Earlington to Otter Lake in Hanson in those days was quite a trip. For most of our regular season lengthy games such as LSU or Florida, we took a DC-3. We all said flying in a DC-3 was like driving to Florida except you didn’t stop for red lights or service stations.
“When we got to go to the Final Four in Maryland, it was the first time I had flown on a large plane and the first time not being on a DC-3,” he said.
TELEVISION
One of the biggest changes from Gamble playing in the Final Four in the 1960’s versus today is television.
Gamble grew up being a University of Kentucky fan with one of his childhood idols being Cotton Nash.
“I had never seen a University of Kentucky game on television or seen Cotton Nash play on television when I graduated from high school in 1964,” Gamble said.
To say that television is different now for the NCAA Tournament than it was in 1966 when Gamble played would be an understatement.
“I grew up listening to the radio, followed players and had mental pictures of them from listening to Cawood Ledford calling the games,” Gamble said.
The 1966 championship game began at 10 p.m. Eastern Time and was not broadcast on a major American station but aired on taped delay in certain cities. This is hard for current fans to comprehend. However, the lack of televised basketball is why people such as Gamble and myself have fond memories of Ledford calling the games.
COMRADERY AFTER THE CHAMPIONSHIP RUN
Being able to play major college sports and getting to play in a national championship game, win or lose, has many perks, one of which is the fans still love you many years later.
“The night we played for the championship there were charter planes full of University of Kentucky fans in Maryland,” Gamble said. “When we landed at the airport the next day, there were over 20,000 fans to meet us in Lexington.”
Today Gamble still gets together every other year with his teammates to play golf, eat and visit at a resort in the Nashville area.
Gamble over the years continues to play golf with teammates such as Louie Dampier, Larry Conley, Jim Lemaster and even his childhood idol, Cotton Nash, has joined him for a round of golf.
Of all of his former teammates, however, the one who has probably left the greatest impression on basketball since his playing days, who still gets to join him for a round of golf, is Pat Riley. He went on to be a distinguished NBA player, has won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers as a coach and has been two-time NBA Executive of the Year after his coaching days were over.
“Pat probably looks the best of all of us as he has held up well,” Gamble said. “However, Pat lives in a different world.”
Gamble wasn’t sure about going to the annual golf trip in Nashville as it was a pretty pricey golf course.
“It was $200 a round which is a little bit more than I usually pay for a round of golf,” Gamble said. “When Pat came in for the last outing, he flew in from his home in Miami on his private leased jet and when he was leaving us, he was flying back to his condo in Malibu, California.”
As the story goes, when Riley showed up for his last golf outing he didn’t have any golf clubs or golf shoes as he could not remember if his golf shoes and clubs were at his condo in South Beach, Florida or at one of his two Los Angeles area homes.
Yes, Gamble would have liked for the outcome to have been different by winning the game, but getting to make a run to a national championship game has left Gamble with a lifetime of fans, friends and memories.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
