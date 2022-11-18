Editor
A Madisonville-Native and former Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroon played an instrumental part in part in a NCAA basketball upset on Thursday night when Murray State defeated No. 24 ranked Texas A&M 88-79 in College Station.
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 5:29 pm
Editor
Kenny White Jr., the 2020 KHSAA 2nd Region Player of the year, scored 18 points in the contest, the second highest point total on the team.
The Aggies came into the game ranked 24th in the NCAA and favored by 12.5 points. The Racers hadn’t beaten a ranked team in 11 years, since knocking off the No. 21-ranked Memphis Tigers during the 2011-12 season.
They didn’t let that stop them.
White joined the Racers this fall after spending two seasons at Tennessee Tech. Although he is technically a junior, because of COVID-19 rules, he will have three season of eligibility with Murray State. The Racers faced UMass last night after press time, and will then head to the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday to face either Charlotte or Tulsa. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN at 6 p.m.
In the first three games of the young Racer season, White has already scored 35 points, averaging 11.7 PPG, with a .481 field goal percentage.
The 6’7” forward scored 1,616 points in a Maroon uniform, and helped lead Madisonville to four consecutive 7th District titles and back-to-back regional championships. As a junior he took home All-State Second Team awards from both the Lexington Herald-Leader and Louisville Courier-Journal. As a senior he led the team all the way to Rupp Arena in Lexington before COVID-19 resulted in the cancelation of the opening round of the KHSAA state basketball tournament.
White is the son of Dory Stone and Kenny White Sr.
