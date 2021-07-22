After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Madisonville North Hopkins boys basketball program hosted their annual summer basketball camp this week at Maroon Gym. It was the first since head coach Jon Newton took control of the program.
“We had about 70 kids at the camp,” Newton said. “It was my first camp with Madisonville so we didn’t really know what to expect going in this week. To have my first camp here in the books with 70 kids, I’m very pleased with that.”
Along with Newton and his coaching staff, a majority of his players — including a few pulling double duty with football practices going on — made it out to the camp.
“It’s important for the players to be teaching these young kids,” Newton said. “When the kids come out to see us play on game nights, they’re here to see the players. Some of these guys may not realize that these kids look up to them so it’s good for them to give back to the community in that way. I’ve also told them that when the younger kids are maybe not listening to them while they’re doing drills, they kind of feel my pain when they’re not listening to me in practice.”
On the floor over the three-day camp, Newton had the campers perform basketball fundamentals in drills and competitions while also keeping it fun for the campers.
“We have several competitions in free throws, hot shots, 3-on-3s and 5-on-5s,” Newton said. “We did station works everyday teaching a different fundamental at each station. We tried to pack as much in three days as we could.
“The biggest thing was to keep it fun for the kids,” Newton continued. “School is starting back up in a few weeks, and some of these kids probably haven’t seen some of their buddies in like a month or so. We just wanted them to have fun with their friends and teach a little basketball along the way.”
