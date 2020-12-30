Hopkins County Central’s leading play caller, Adrian Stringer, will pack his helmet and head to Florida next week to participate in the 2021 Tiki Bowl next Thursday.
“I found out I was selected back in August of last year,” Stringer said. “I’ve been waiting for it and now I’m pumped since it’s next week.”
The game is for senior high school football players to give them one more chance to show what they got in game situations in front of college coaches. It’s usually played in Hawaii, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, it had to be moved to Orlando at Camping World Stadium, home to the Citrus Bowl in college football and hosted the NFL Pro Bowl in recent years.
“I was really looking forward to going to Hawaii,” Stringer said. “They announced the change a week or so ago. I’m still excited to play where Kentucky beat Penn State a couple years back.”
Although players should be arriving on Sunday according to the Tiki Bowl website, Stringer said that he’ll be going down early to take in what Orlando has to offer. But, starting Sunday, it will be a week full of football.
“It’s pretty much going to be two to three hours a practice in the morning and then the rest of the day is our own,” Stringer said. “We’ll be going to Disney World one day and we’ll be hanging out on other days. Come Thursday it’ll be game time.”
As far as recruiting for the senior, he hasn’t made a final decision yet due to future recruiting opportunities such as the Tiki Bowl.
“While I’m in Florida, I’m going to be showing the coaches the quick decision making skills that I have,” Stringer said. “I’ll also be showing my arm strength and my playmaking ability behind the line of scrimmage.”
Stringer is coming off of a senior season in which he threw for 1,451 yards with 15 touchdowns in only six games that the Storm were able to play. He also set the program record in career passing yards during the first round of the KHSAA Playoffs at Logan County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.