Dawson Springs baseball team lost three consecutive contests this past week, while the Lady Panthers remain in search of their first win of the season.
Baseball
Madisonville North Hopkins 8, Dawson Springs 2: A four-run first inning set the tone and Dawson couldn’t respond until the sixth inning in the loss at Madisonville on Friday.
Panthers pitcher Dylan Dawson threw six innings, giving up six earned while striking out five Maroons.
Dawson also recorded one of the team’s two RBI’s with a single and eventually scored on a Landon Smiley base hit.
University Heights 12, Dawson Springs 2 (6 innings): Dawson had a 2-1 lead going into the third inning, but the Blazers added seven runs in their half of the inning and didn’t look back in Hopkinsville on Monday.
Dawson’s two runs came on a balk and a wild pitch in the same at-bat in the first inning.
Starting pitcher Charles Davis was handed the loss as he threw four innings, gave up 10 runs — five earned — on nine hits while walking five and striking out three batters.
Softball
Fort Campbell 24, Dawson Springs 9 (5 innings): Fort Campbell had six-run innings in the second and third and piled on seven more in the fifth to end it early in Dawson on Friday.
Starter Trinity Randolph gave up 17 earned runs while Ruby Jade Hilt gave up seven earned in relief.
Hilt also drove in three of Dawson’s five runs in the third inning on an inside-the-park home run.
St. Mary 12, Dawson Springs 0 (5 innings): The Lady Panthers found themselves on the wrong end of a no-hitter on Monday in Paducah.
Randolph was in the circle for Dawson as she gave up 12 earned runs on 16 hits including a long ball. She also picked up four strikeouts in her four innings of work.
McLean County 21, Dawson Springs 6: Madelyn Huddleston tied up the game in the first inning with a two-run single to make it a 2-2 ballgame, but McLean blew it open in the second and ran away with it.
Randolph once against started on the rubber but she only went three innings. Hilt and Gracelyn Haynes made appearances in relief.
