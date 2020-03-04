Before Madisonville can think about a return trip east to Lexington and the Sweet 16, the Maroons first have to go south to Hopkinsville for the 2nd Region Tournament where North Hopkins (28-3) will face Henderson County in first-round action tonight.
“Right now we’re at the point of the season where it’s win or go home,” head coach Matt Beshear said. “It’s about going out and doing the things we’ve been working on all season. Rebounding the ball as a team, playing defense as a team and offensively moving the ball and getting the best shot possible. If we do these things and play with the intensity that we need to, then we’ll have a good shot.”
North played the Colonels earlier this season on Jan. 18 in Henderson with the Maroons coming out with a hard-fought 56-48 win. That game was a fairly low-scoring affair with only Kenny White and Deljuan Johnson breaking double figures, and K’suan Casey was out due to illness. This time around, North will have a healthy Casey at center.
“Henderson County is going to be well prepared, they’re well coached,” Beshear said. “They had us on the ropes early in the game there even though we didn’t have Casey. Still, they have a really good team, and we’re going to have to be ready to take on their best. I think our guys understand that. We’re at the point of the season where we have to play with a sense of urgency.”
Even though Casey hasn’t faced Henderson this year, he’s ready for tonight.
“I’m ready to go, the team’s ready to go, and hopefully we’ll get the job done (tonight),” Casey said
Also coming back to the lineup will be Jordan Vaughn, who sat out the 7th District Championship against Caldwell County with a sprained ankle he suffered in the first round play against Dawson Springs.
“(Vaughn) practiced on Monday and was moving pretty good,” Beshear said. “Unless there’s some sort of setback, he will be good to go.”
Casey and White lead the offense for North as both players average just over 18 points per game, respectively. As for Henderson, they’re led by Daymian Dixon’s 15.7 ppg and Noah Curry, who averages 11.2 points.
“I feel like going against Henderson will be different this time around,” White said. “It’s tournament time so we got to be ready to play from here on out or else our season will be over.”
Tipoff at Hopkinsville High School tonight is set for 7:30 p.m. but it will officially start 20 minutes after the conclusion of the Crittenden County vs. Christian County game. The winners of tonight’s games will play each other in the region semifinals on Monday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.