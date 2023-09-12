Hopkins County Central Storm suffered their second loss of the season Friday night to Crittenden County, 26-21.
QB Isac Earl went 7/16, throwing for 57 yards and one touchdown against Crittenden.
Leading rusher Calil McNary had 92 yards for the night. Logan Rodgers rushed for 6 yards on the night. Zayden Parker rushed for 48 yards, and Earl rushed for 44 yards. McNary also led the Storm in receiving for the night with 28 yards.
“Our boys played a tough ball game,” Head Coach Chris Manning said. “It is just hard to beat Crittenden County at home. We had our chances but we just could not close the game out. We have to get back to work and find a way to get in the winning column. I am very proud of our guys. There is a lot of season left and we still have goals set that are reachable.”
Central will host Union County this Friday night starting at 7 p.m. The Braves head to Hopkins County at 4-0 on the season.
