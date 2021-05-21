Madisonville North Hopkins tried to rally with the tying run standing on third in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t get her home as they fell to Owensboro Catholic on the road by the score of 5-4.
Madisonville had a 3-2 lead going into the third inning, but the Lady Aces scored three runs in the home half of the third to go up by two.
Both pitchers traded zeros until Brenna Sherman hit a RBI triple with two outs in the top of the seventh and the power bat of Chloe Young representing the go-ahead run. Unfortunately for North, Young struck out to end the game.
Paige Patterson went the distance in the circle giving up five earned runs on seven hits including a home run and picked up three strike outs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.