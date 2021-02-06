Our area, fortunately, has had several people make careers in the golf industry.
We’ve had Brad Fable play on the PGA Tour before moving on to a tour official. Fable’s classmates — Mike Reynolds and Mike Thomas — have worked as club professionals.
Additionally — Megan Pendergraff and Taylor Howerton — two local female golf stars, have gone on to play professionally and worked at golf facilities.
Another individual in this area, however, had a golf career in a different perspective. Steve Johnson of Providence had a career in the design, build, and management part of the golf industry around the world and worked with many giants in the business.
Steve grew up in an athletic home that was also involved in education in Providence. His grandfather, Thomas Wesley Johnson, was at one time the school superintendent at Webster County.
Steve grew up with his brother, Tom, and sister Ann Hunter, who were the children of Wendell and Margaret Johnson. “Miss” Margaret was known as a kindergarten teacher in Providence and Wendell was an athlete and in education.
Wendell coached high school basketball and won district titles at Wheatcroft, Clay, Dixon and Providence before he became superintendent of Webster County Schools. Later, he came out of retirement to become the High School Principal of Providence High School where he was my high school principal.
Steve’s older brother and sister both graduated from Providence. Steve went to Webster County High School when his Dad was superintendent there.
“They didn’t have a golf team at Webster County High School, and I was the only golfer and played as an independent,” Steve said. “I learned to play golf with my father and was influenced by a number of older gentlemen at the Providence Country Club, including the likes of George ‘Junior’ Martin, Dr. Ray Dunn, Perry Howard, Hershel Turley, and Steve Steff.”
After high school, Steve played college golf for two years at Western Kentucky University and then at Kentucky Wesleyan. He was playing the amateur weekend circuit in western Kentucky at what was called the ‘Barbecue Circuit’ when he was talking to Kent Cayce, then head professional at Madisonville Country Club, about his future plans as a teacher and coach like his father.
“I owe a lot to Kent, who went on to become the head professional at Congressional Country Club,” Steve said. “Kent recommended me for my first assistant professional’s job at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville.”
Cayce knew that Steve was a good golfer and loved the game of golf and encouraged him to pursue a career in the golf industry.
From his work at Hurstbourne Country Club, Steve gained his membership as a member of the PGA of America, which ultimately led to him going to work in the mid-1980s for the legendary Arnold Palmer in one of the first firms worldwide to be involved in the total turn-key process of design, build, and manage golf courses.
It was from this relationship with Palmer that Steve became an industry leader in bringing golf courses from conceptual to fruition while working for Palmer’s design firm and management arm. This was cutting edge at the time as the new course development was booming in the 1980’s and 1990’s, and Palmer played a significant role in that boom.
Over the years, Steve worked with many other developers including Palmer and the late Ed Seay — Palmer’s partner in the design business. He worked on scores of projects while traveling and living in such locales as Antigua and the Dominion Republic in the Caribbean, Germany, Mallorca, Spain; plus, was involved in numerous projects throughout the southeastern United States including Pinehurst, N.C., known as the “home to America golf.”
“I was so fortunate to have been able to work in the golden era of golf course development when every major developer in the country was wanting to build a major real estate community centered around a world-class golf course,” he said. “I got my feet wet starting with Mr. Palmer and Ed Seay in the 1980s, through the boom of the 1990s, and even through most of the 2000s.”
Today Steve, a PGA of America Life Member, is retired and living in Pinehurst. He calls the fabled Pinehurst Country Club, site of the famous Pinehurst #2, home. He still plays as much golf as possible when not consulting.
Golf obviously remains a major part of Johnson’s life as even in retirement he stays active helping club professionals and clients in organizing golf trips to the United Kingdom and throughout parts of Europe.
“I have personally made over 30 trips across the pond and have played throughout Great Britain and Ireland on so many of the best courses in the world,” he said. “We have a couple of groups scheduled to go with us to Scotland later this year if we can get through the COVID dilemma.”
Having seen the rise and some decline in the golf industry, Steve had some interesting perspective on the future.
“COVID has helped golf in a crazy sort of way,” he said. “People are staying close to home, needing some sort of outlet, some type of an outdoor activity and golf meets their needs in many ways. So, in the short term, we are seeing a bit of an uptick for now. Resort facilities and hotels are taking a bit of a hit, but the golf courses are staying busy as golfers are staying closer to home for the time being.”
“However, there was some zealous overbuilding while riding the development wave in the 1980s, 1990’s, and early 2000’s,” he continued. “We expect see a continued contraction of golf courses until the industry is finally settled.”
Over his 45-plus year career, Steve has worked with virtually every major marquee golf course designer — including the late Pete Dye, P.B. Dye, Jack Nicklaus, Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Bruce Charlton, Tom Fazio, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Erik Larson and Jan Beljan — among others.
Sometimes we think of our former athletes only as athletes and in the case of Steve Johnson, he took his athletic career on to a career in sports management and administration.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.