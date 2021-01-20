Hopkins County Central fans will be able to watch home basketball games this season starting this Saturday when the Lady Storm take on Madisonville North Hopkins. North will have their system up and running in the coming days.
Fans can find their team on the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) Network at www.nfhsnetwork.com.
To access live streaming, fans will have to create an account and pay a subscription fee for either a monthly pass at $10.99 a month or an annual pass of $69.99 a year.
Once fans have a billing option sorted out, then they can search their favorite teams in the search bar and start streaming live or on-demand games.
North, Central and Dawson Springs will all offer live streaming of their home games as well as some away games if the host school is on the NFHS Network.
Supported devices include iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV and any internet browser such as Firefox or Google Chrome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.