The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the current state of the winter and spring sports seasons as well as the current playoff format for football.
The meeting opened with the discussion of the football postseason format. The biggest concern for the board was teams traveling far distances for first round playoff games if the format is changed.
In Class 4A District 1 with the current playoff format, the longest trip Madisonville North Hopkins or Hopkins County Central would have to take would be to Calloway County.
Prior to the meeting, the KHSAA sent out surveys to 193 participating schools and 76.7% of the surveys came back in favor of changing the playoff format for football.
The board mentioned that many of those against changing the format are mainly athletic directors, principals and superintendents since the current format cuts down on travel costs for at least the first round.
The board did point out a major flaw in the surveys they sent out as they received responses from more than one coach at some schools. The board members voted to send out another survey, but only count surveys from one coach from each team and one administrative official — such as a principal or a superintendent. The playoff format will be reviewed in May.
One suggestion that was brought up would be for the top two teams in each district to face each other in the first round while the third and fourth seed teams play a bowl game, but KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said that would be a discussion for the 2023 football season.
The BOC discussed another postseason change for this year with swimming. The board voted to not have one central location for the KHSAA State Meet, but they will instead have three regional semi-state meets with the top scores getting counted for the state championship.
“There is not an opportunity to try to create swimming like it normally is,” Tackett said. “It’s an unfortunate result of the pandemic. It’s the one that we’ve not been able to find a workable solution.”
Another problem that COVID-19 has presented with swimming is the lack of fan attendance that will be in postseason meets. According to COVID-19 guidelines, only 150 people are allowed on the pool deck during meets and that includes swimmers, coaches and other essential personnel.
However, according to Tackett, the decision of not having any fans at postseason swim meets is not completely final and it’s subject to change.
“We are looking daily into having some form of fan attendance at swim meets,” Tackett said. “We want parents to be there, but if we can’t do that, we won’t allow fans.”
Hopkins County swim teams will be competing in semi-state one along with the rest of the programs in Regions 1, 2 and 3. Region meets will be held April 5-18 and there will be three semi-state rounds the week of April 19.
With spring sports set to start up soon, discussion of the state of their season was on the table, but the board decided to go on with the spring sports season as planned.
Spring sports teams will be allowed two preseason scrimmages and the travel guidelines for winter sports will also apply to spring sports for the first few weeks of the season at the very least. Current travel restrictions include a team quarantine if they stay overnight on the road.
According to Tackett, full documents of spring sports guidelines will be available on Friday.
The next scheduled meeting for the KHSAA Board of Control is Tuesday, May 4.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.