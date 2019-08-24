The Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team got their season started in perfect fashion Friday night, dismantling Union County 41-0 on the road.
"You could have asked more from a group of guys that have put so much in to the game of football, this brotherhood, this team," said North Head Coach Jay Burgett. "It's really exciting to see them executing like this."
They finished putting up 497 total yards of offense, while holding the Braves scoreless and creating two turnovers.
Deljuan Johnson was the breakout star on the night finishing with 272 yards receiving with three touchdowns.
"He hadn't scored a touchdown in four years and to come out like that is just amazing," said Burgett on his receiver.
His performance came along Jeriah Hightower rushing for 92 yards with two touchdowns and Hayden Reynolds going 14-22 for 227 yards on a night the Maroon offense found its balance. They finished putting up 145 yards through the ground and passing for 352 as a team.
The defense just feed off the fireworks show on offense.
"We were feeding off each other tonight," said linebacker Krey Cunningham. "The offense goes out makes a big play and the defense just wants to come out and keep it going."
North allowed the Braves to pass midfield in their opening drive but that would be the only time for the rest of the night.
"We are just excited and glad we were able to pitch a shutout really," said Cunningham.
The win marked the first for North in a opening game since 2014 and broke a two-game losing streak versus the Braves.
"Winning 41-0 is a great score but the biggest thing is getting out with a season opening win," said Burgett. "This win just gives
the guys confidence, they understand and know the things we need to do to continue being successful."
After starting on the losing foot the past four season, the Maroons are eager to keep friday's winning momentum going.
"Now if we want to continue this we have to keep up the effort we gave tonight in every practice, in every week in games and every week in the film," said Burgett. "It's not just on the field, it's continuing to do the preparations for the games properly mentally and physically."
North set the tone they wanted right from the start, opening the game with an onside kick to stun the home crowd. From there they never allowed the Braves to find a groove finished off two drives to go up 14-0 at the break.
"We weren't abel to score from the onside kick but it gave us the ball to start both halves and that was huge for us," said Burgett.
Hightower broke open the scoring with eighth yard hurdling run right at the two minute mark. The score put the Maroons up 7-0 after an acrobatic 32-yard catch by Johnson on a third and ten at the 40 set up the Hightower smash. Johnson would then continue exploding for big plays throughout the game.
He put the Maroons up 14-0 getting behind a throw for a 60 yard touchdown catch in the middle of the second quarter and kept the momentum on the Maroon side line for the second half exploding for 50 yard catch three plays in.
Hayden Reynold finished off the third big catch by Johnson with a 18-yard bomb to Marquise Parker where we dodge a sack attempt and lost his shoes in the process. That set the Maroon up for smooth sailing midway through the the third quarter, who added another two more scores before the fourth. Hightower made it a 28-0 with goal line rush and Johnson found another highlight with a 47-yard touchdown catch.
He finished the night of fireworks with his third touchdown on a 48-yard catch with 6:24 remaining.
Next up for North is a trip to Marshall County for a 7 p.m. game next Friday.
