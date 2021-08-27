The Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons were dominant from start to finish in Thursday’s rivalry matchup against Hopkins County Central in an 11-1 home victory.
Kennedy Justice scored four times, while Camryn LaGrange recorded a hat trick with three goals.
The Lady Maroons had an early chance to score with Lillie Carmen taking a free kick just outside the box, but the attempt hit the crossbar and stayed out.
North got on the board in the fifth minute with some bad luck for Central keeper Kire Peyton as she couldn’t control a shot she blocked, giving Justice the opportunity to notch the first goal of the game.
A little over 10 minutes later, Carmen headed it into the net which was followed quickly by a goal from LaGrange to give North a 3-0 advantage going into halftime.
Raelynn Blanford and LaGrange scored in the first 15 minutes of the second half to put North up 5-0, then Madison Hill faked out her defender and curved it into the net.
Central got on the board shortly after Hill’s goal when Priya Holmes scored to make it 5-1 with 22 minutes to play.
Justice and Carmen added scores to give North a nine-goal advantage. Justice sealed the deal with a goal with nine minutes on the clock to end it early via the 10-goal mercy rule.
Up next for North will be a rematch of last year’s 2nd Region championship as they’ll travel up to Henderson County on Tuesday. Central will host Union County on Monday evening.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.