Because of ongoing press issues which forced earlier than normal deadlines, coverage of Tuesday night high school basketball games will not appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Messenger.
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Ohio County- 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Lyon County- 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Union County- 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.
