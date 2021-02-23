Madisonville North Hopkins fell to 1-6 Saturday as they were handed a 60-52 home setback to Hancock County.
Most of the Lady Maroon roster has been off for a month with all but six players in a two-week quarantine followed by two weeks of games getting canceled due to ice and snow.
“We come out of quarantine only to have no practices because of the snow,” head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We were a little rusty on defense. Hancock County shot very well in the first half. But we were able to score a little bit better in the second half once we got our legs under us. That just comes from not being in the gym and getting our reps in. Hopefully we’ll get back into the swing of things with no more quarantines and no more snow.”
North was able to keep it close in the first quarter as they trailed Hancock 10-9 through the first eight minutes. But the Lady Hornets got off to a 7-0 run in the first two minutes of the second quarter to extend their lead 17-9 and went into halftime up 34-20.
North was having a difficult time moving the ball up the floor against the full court press in the third quarter as the Lady Maroons trailed 49-37 going into the final quarter.
“We had 20 turnovers (Saturday),” Duvall said. “I try to keep it under 15, and most of them were our fault. We were giving them turnovers that we shouldn’t have made. We need to work on handling the ball a little bit better in practice.”
North was able to get back to within 10 points of the lead, but it was too little too late as Hancock held on for the win.
North traveled to University Heights on Monday, then they’ll have a home-and-home series against Hopkinsville this week playing in Hoptown tonight and hosting the Lady Tigers on Thursday.
Hancock County (4-7) 10 24 15 11 — 60
Poole 22; Roberts 15; A. Riley 12; Kratzer 4; H. Riley 4; LaClair 2; House 1
Madisonville North Hopkins (1-6) 9 11 17 15 — 52
Lovan 16; Franklin 15; Whitsell 12; Carmen 7; Barber 2
