Rain, rain go away.
That was the battle cry of both Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins Thursday morning as heavy rains forced cancellation of all local outdoor sporting events in the county.
Some of the matchups that were scheduled Thursday were district games between North and Central in softball, while the baseball teams were supposed to be on the road with the Storm at Dawson Springs and the Maroons in Princeton to play Caldwell County.
According to Central Athletic Director Kent Akin, Central’s track meet against Todd County Central was also called off.
North and Central’s teams will be back in action tonight as the Maroons play at Union County, while the Storm are in Russellville. In softball, the Lady Maroons will be in Owensboro to take on Daviess County and the Lady Storm host Webster County.
