EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Cartwright’s column was written prior to the cancellation of the NCAA tournament.
This past weekend the first conference tournament to award the first bid to both the NCAA basketball tournament was held in our own backyard at Evansville’s Ford Center.
This is the third straight year that the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) tournament has been played at the Ford Center. Every indication is that the tournament is not only in good shape but Evansville is doing a great job hosting the event and looks to be a long term relationship between the OVC and the city of Evansville.
I was fortunate to take in three days of the tournament along with many other local Murray State fans and there are several great trends that have developed in the three years the tournament has been played in Evansville which gives all local fans great hope for many future tournaments.
BELMONT V. MURRAY IS A GREAT RIVALRY
Ten years ago ESPN ranked the greatest rivalries in college basketball and ranked Murray State vs. Austin Peay as one of the top 30 rivalries in all of college basketball.
Many old timers at the tournament enjoyed Friday night’s semifinal between Austin Peay and Murray State as it renewed this great longstanding rivalry.
There was a typical chant from the Austin Peay fans of “Let’s go Peay!” The Murray State response, as it has probably been since Austin Peay joined the Ohio Valley Conference in 1962 was “Flush the Peay!”
As great as the Murray State-Austin Peay rivalry has been, the Belmont vs. Murray State rivalry may have taken center stage as the greatest rivalry in the OVC.
Since Belmont joined the Ohio Valley Conference in 2012 they have been a force on both the womens’ and mens’ side. On the womens side they had won four straight conference tournament titles and NCAA tournament bids. For the good of the conference it may have been good that Belmont’s women were defeated in this year’s semifinal and that long shot Southeast Missouri State won the womens’ side.
On the mens’ side, Belmont has been in the OVC for eight years. They have now been in the championship game six of the eight years and have faced Murray State five times in the finals with a guaranteed bid at the NCAA tournament on the line.
As a Murray State fan, I hate to admit it but Belmont now leads the overall rivalry 10-9 after last week’s thrilling victory. In the finals matchup, Belmont now leads 3-2.
To tell you how great a rivalry it is, of those three Belmont wins they have been by one point, two points and one point. I would say to the people in North Carolina that Duke and North Carolina need to move over as we may now have a better rivalry in all of college basketball.
For the betterment of the OVC it may have been good that Belmont did win the finals. There has been some criticism that you could not beat Murray State in Evansville because of the pro-Racer crowd but Belmont disproved that this year.
OVC TOURNAMENT SURVIVED THE POST-JA MORANT ERA
The 2019 OVC finals were the perfect storm. You had the future NBA lottery pick and probable NBA rookie of the year in Murray State’s Ja Morant. Belmont had its own first round draft pick in Dylan Windler.
The 2019 championship game saw numerous NBA scouts, NBA legend Magic Johnson and NFL star Larry Fitzgerald in attendance.
There was some concern that not having Ja Morant would really take the tournament down in 2020 but this was certainly not the case.
The announced attendance for Saturday’s finals was 4,456 which was less than the near capacity crowd in 2019 but higher than the first year at Evansville in 2018. To give you some perspective on attendance the semifinal game in 2017, which was the last year in Nashville, featured Murray State and drew 2,355 fans and the championship game not featuring Murray State drew 1,303 fans.
When looking at attendance figures, however, I always say you need to “take them with a grain of salt”.
I saw five University of Evansville games this year and was at the Ford Center in December, 2019 to see Evansville defeat Murray State in front of the announced crowd of 7,316.
My observations would be that the crowd for the 2020 OVC finals would be comparable to the Evansville-Murray State game.
The reason I always say you take attendance figures with a grain of salt is that different schools and venues calculate attendance differently. For example, the University of Kentucky takes attendance figures based upon “tickets allocated to the event”.
The Ohio Valley Conference attendance numbers is “tickets scanned”. The OVC figures do not include people who are given complimentary tickets such as band members, spirit squad members, other student athletes and complimentary tickets to University officials, parents, players and numerous
Evansville area youth and their families that performed entertainment at the games.
In any event, regardless of what the attendance was, it was a very loud Murray State and Belmont crowd and the lower level of the Ford Center was packed with fans.
EVANSVILLE SUPPORTS THE OVC IN NASHVILLE
The Evansville Sports Commission has done a great job of marshaling the support of the City of Evansville for the OVC tournament.
One of the criticisms when the OVC was in Nashville was it played second fiddle to the SEC tournament. The leadership in Evansville have done a good job of making sure the Evansville media is 100% behind the OVC tournament.
If you watched local television last week, you noticed the Evansville television stations did a great job of covering the OVC. Additionally, the Evansville Courier Press provided excellent stories and was actually a significant sponsor for the event.
Unfortunately, right before the tournament, a major tornado struck Tennessee impacting several OVC schools including Tennessee State, Belmont and Tennessee Tech.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke led an effort where Evansville, the Ford Center and the Evansville business community encouraged OVC fans to donate to relief efforts for middle Tennessee. When Winnecke and leaders were brought onto the court to be recognized for their efforts, it was great to see a standing ovation from the fans especially the Belmont and Tennessee State fans in the crowd.
For local fans the OVC tournament was great because it gives you a chance to watch post-season college basketball and particularly watch a championship game which is a qualifying game for the NCAA tournament. The good news for local fans is that the OVC and the City of Evansville have announced that the tournament will remain at the Ford Center through at least 2023 and the OVC Presidents have an option for the 2024 season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.