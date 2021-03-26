Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Girls Basketball

2nd Region Semi-Final 1 at Hopkins County Central: Hopkinsville vs. Union County- 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Madisonville North Hopkins at Greenwood Invitational

Saturday

Boys Basketball

2nd Region Final at Madisonville North Hopkins: Teams TBD- 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

2nd Region Semi-Final 2 at Hopkins County Central: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County- 2 p.m.

Tennis

Madisonville North Hopkins at Greenwood Invitational

Monday

Baseball

Dawson Springs at Trigg County- 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Webster County- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Todd County Central- 5:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

2nd Region Final at Hopkins County Central: Teams TBD- 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Dawson Springs at University Heights- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. McCracken County- 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Baseball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Dawson Springs- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central

Thursday

Baseball

Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Webster County

