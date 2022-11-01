Monday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons Volleyball season came to a end after the Mercy Lady Jaguars took the win in the first round of the State tournament (25-15, 26-24, 25-17).

The Lady Maroons kept the game close in all three sets and even as the Lady Jaguars seem to pull away in each set the Lady Maroons would fight back.

