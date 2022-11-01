Monday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons Volleyball season came to a end after the Mercy Lady Jaguars took the win in the first round of the State tournament (25-15, 26-24, 25-17).
The Lady Maroons kept the game close in all three sets and even as the Lady Jaguars seem to pull away in each set the Lady Maroons would fight back.
“Hats off to Lady Maroons tonight they put up a fight, every time we would pull away, they would fight back,” said Mercy Head Coach Connie Hulsmeyer.
Arian Gregory finished with two Aces and 15 digs, Ellie Hughes had one kill, two blocks, and two digs. Kaitlyn Orange had eight Kills, and 11 digs. Kendrea White had 13 Kills , and six digs . Amya King finished with one kill ,20 Assist and five digs. Makenzie Stoltz finished with three digs for the Lady Maroons.
“Being able to play the first round of state on our home court says a lot about this group, and although it didn’t turn out like we had hoped — these girls left it all on the court!” said Lady Maroon Head Coach Cindy Fliehman. “To have a 24-26 set against a top 5 ranked team in the state (when we were ranked 40th) says something! My Fab5 seniors definitely left their mark on this region! These girls have nothing to hang their heads about and for me to say I am proud- is a definite understatement!”
Two players absolutely dominated at the net this season. White led the Lady Maroons this year with 518 kills, followed by Orange with 404.
Amya King was scored with an astounding 877 assists, while the second highest number of assists on the squad was 44.
“This was an amazing record breaking season,” said Fliehman. “These girls put in the time, effort, and grind to do something special! We set the goal of winning region (first time since 2006) at the very beginning of the season and they bought into the hard conditioning practices and fought for it! We worked together as a team to get our goal accomplished! To be the head coach of this amazing group was definitely an honor!”
