No. 3 Maroons moving up in state AP poll

The Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team moved up to No. 3 in the most recent Class 4A Kentucky Associated Press High School football polls.
"We have to let this fuel us," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "It can go one of two ways. It can be the elephant in the room or we can take it head-on. And we are taking this head on."
The third ranked Maroons are coming off three straight blowout victories, including handling Daviess County 52-15 in their home opener last Friday. North has average 45 points a game to open the season, while the defense has allowed an average of seven points per outing.
"The guys know they have to keep it up, We have to keep practicing hard, keep putting in the hours in the film room," said Burgett. "We are trying to reach a certain level. From great to elite."
North received 117 points in the poll jumping up form the fifth position and now just trail No. 2 Johnson Central and No.1 Boyle County in the rankings.
"This is the highest we've been ranked since the 80's," said Burgett. "After last season, we have had a target on our back. Teams have their eyes on us, so we have to keep it going."
Future opponents also received some recognition with Hopkinsville coming in at No. 6 and Logan County at No. 8 in the poll.
"With three teams ranked in our district, we really have no option but to keep working hard, no matter our ranking," said Burgett.
Next up for North is their third road game of the season when they travel to face Christian County at 7 p.m.
