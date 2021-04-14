Fans of Madisonville North Hopkins had plenty to cheer about Tuesday night at Elmer Kelley Stadium as they watched the Maroons execute both at the plate and on the mound with North outscoring Christian County 17-5 in five innings.
Landon Cline was given the start and went four and a third innings, giving up five runs — three of which were earned — on six hits while walking four and striking out 12.
“I thought I did really well,” Cline said. “The defense was playing well behind me. I knew they were a good hitting team so I came out and pitched my game.”
Cline couldn’t quite shut the door in the fifth as he was running out of gas after throwing 110 pitches. Head coach Alan Hall decided to bring in lefty Jonathan Cain from the bullpen to close the door.
“With the one-two punch we have on the mound, it’s working for us,” Hall said. “We’re going to have to get a three and four pitcher, but we’re going to keep this ball rolling as far as we can.”
The bats were also hot for the Maroons (3-3) as Collin Crook drove in four runs and Hunter Gossett — hitting right behind him in the order — picked up three RBI’s, which is exactly what Hall wants to see from the middle of the lineup.
“We’ve been working on coming to the plate being calm and collected,” Hall said. “We’ve been working on our two-strike approach and a lot of our hits came with two strikes (Tuesday) because we’re starting to learn how to put the ball in play and put the pressure on their defense. When we’ve got speed and we can put balls in play, we can play with anybody.”
Christian (1-7) drew first blood putting a run on the board in the top of the first, but Cline helped his own cause with an RBI triple in the bottom of the frame after his battery-mate, Parker Mathis, got on with a leadoff single.
Cline eventually scored on an RBI groundout by Crook and the Maroons took a 2-1 lead into the second inning.
Madisonville piled on the runs from there, scoring five in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth.
