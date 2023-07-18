The Madisonville Miners lost both weekend games, Friday to the Bombers 3-2, and Sunday to the Flash 5-1, dropping them to last place in the Ohio Valley League North.
The past couple weeks have been tough for the Miners, but Coach Brian Campbell is still trying to find hope in making it to the post-season, focusing one day at a time.
“We are focused on making it to the playoffs,” Coach Campbell said. “We still have a chance. Our goal is to win today and focus on tomorrow when it gets here.”
Friday’s game was tied at two until the bottom of the seventh, when the Bombers scored a run giving them the go-ahead run. Defense and pitching was strong on both sides as the Bombers struck out ten and the Miners pitchers struck out eight.
Pitcher Blake Mincey got the loss for the Miners, allowing two hits and one run in just one and two thirds innings, striking out five batters.
From the plate, Michael Morales went 2-for-4, leading the Miners in hits for the evening.
Sunday’s game was another tough loss according to Coach Campbell, falling to the Flash.
Southpaw Tate Laiken took the L for the Miners, lasting three and a third innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out two.
The Miners tallied six hits throughout the game but were unable to connect and score, losing by four runs.
Miners Dong Joon Shin and Jack Robinson each had multiple hits. Miners looked strong from the field committing no errors on the evening.
“We are hopeful. We are taking each day one game at a time.”
The Miners play away all this week with games tonight and tomorrow night, hoping to bring home some wins and get to the post-season.
