4.jpg

Jack Robinson fields the ball for the Miners.

 M.G. McKinley

The Madisonville Miners lost both weekend games, Friday to the Bombers 3-2, and Sunday to the Flash 5-1, dropping them to last place in the Ohio Valley League North.

The past couple weeks have been tough for the Miners, but Coach Brian Campbell is still trying to find hope in making it to the post-season, focusing one day at a time.

