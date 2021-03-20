Friday night may have been the first night of March Madness in college hoops, but the madness and the cross-county rivalry was alive and well between Hopkins Central and Madisonville North Hopkins in Princeton as the Lady Storm took a 46-45 victory and the 7th District title from the defending champions.
It was Central’s first district crown since 2017 and came in head coach Phillip Cotton’s first year at the helm.
“Winning the district was a goal, but with me, just walking into my first year coaching high school, it’s hard to believe,” Cotton said. “This program is going in the right direction. I care so much about the southern portion of the county. It’s my goal to get the program headed in the right direction and this is definitely a step towards that goal. All I can do is keep improving as a coach and keep developing players.”
Friday night’s game was a thriller, piggybacking off of North’s win on Thursday over Caldwell. But this time the Lady Maroons came up just short.
“We took a couple of possessions off,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We were up five in the fourth quarter, and we just took those possessions off, and Central made two big 3s to give them the lead back. They were good wide open shots for them. We need to get back fighting for the entire game. I’m disappointed that we lost, but we were in position to win the game, and hats off to Central, they hit big shots when they needed to down the stretch. The good thing about it is that our season isn’t over yet. We’ve got our third season next week with the region tournament.”
The girls 2nd Region draw will be held Sunday morning and the first round will be played on Tuesday. Central will be able to stay home for the entire tournament as they secured home court advantage for the first round and they will host the semi-final and championship rounds.
“It’s awesome that my first year we’re already cutting down nets, and we don’t have to worry about traveling for the region tournament,” Cotton said. “How can you script it any better?”
It was a close ballgame from start to finish as Central (10-7) got out to a 14-11 lead after the first eight minutes, but Madisonville (5-9) would go on a 4-0 run in the first two minutes of the second quarter to take a 15-14 lead.
Central eventually regained the lead and held onto a 26-23 advantage going into halftime.
It was neck-and-neck all throughout the third quarter, but Madisonville would be ahead by a hair, 36-35, going into the final eight minutes.
Madisonville started off the fourth with another 4-0 run in the first 1:30 to make it 40-35, but the Lady Storm were still in it as Madison Grigg sparked a 7-2 rally to make it 43-42 Central and made the Hopkins Central half of the gym the loudest it had been up to that point.
“I knew it was going to be a close game,” Cotton said. “North has fought all year long, and kudos to coach Duvall for really developing those young kids. They’re going to be a force to be reckoned with. Their girls made some big plays, and my girls made some big plays, especially Madison down the stretch. We were switching roles between her and Briana (Fritz) on a few plays, but I’m super proud of them.”
After another 3-pointer by Grigg, North got right back to within striking distance capped off by a floater from Destiny Whitsell to give Central the lead at 46-45.
Central took the ball and North spent all their fouls before going into the bonus to keep the Lady Storm from running out the clock. The fouls eventually sent Fritz to the line for a one-and-one, but her free throw missed, giving North the chance to take it down the floor and get the lead with less than 10 seconds on the clock. Duvall called a timeout to draw up a play for his girls.
Coming out of the timeout, Central defense prevented North from getting a shot off in time as the buzzer sounded and the Central players and coaches stormed the court in celebration.
Tuesday’s first round games will be at 6:30 p.m. with Central staying home at Storm Gym, while the Lady Maroons will be on the road.
Madisonville North Hopkins (5-9) 11 12 13 9 — 45
Lovan 15; Whitsell 11; Franklin 8; Carmen 6; Barber 5
Hopkins County Central (10-7) 14 12 9 11 — 46
Jones 11; Fritz 10; Keri Reynolds 10; Sutton 9; Grigg 6
