The Pennyrile Soap Box Derby hosted their annual Pumpkin Roll Rally Race this past weekend at the Baldwin Drive Track. Approximately 30 racers from West Virginia, Illinois, Georgia and around Kentucky competed in the two day racing event.
Madisonville’s Morgan Buntin won the super stock division by .03 of a second. In the stock division, Cash Chappell came in second in a double elimination race.
Kentucky Educational Television (KET) was on location at the event filming for an upcoming soap box derby segment to air later this year. Interviews were conducted with Brien Terry- President of Pennyrile Soap Box Derby- along with other race officials, six All-American Soap Box Derby World Champions from Kentucky, including our own, Lukas Ramey and former racer Bruce Gilbert- 2021 PSBDA Racer of the Year.
Madisonville firemen were on hand at the event helping with the race. The City’s Public Relations person, Emily Locke, also had an opportunity to speak with KET.
“The KET segment is a great public relations boost for our local race program plus the soap box derby organizations in Owensboro, Bowling Green and Hopkinsville,” Terry said. “Soap Box racing is unique in that it is ‘gravity powered and S.T.E.M. driven.’ It was a beautiful day for the film crew to be shooting. I can’t wait to see the show.”
Anyone interested in learning more about soap box derby racing you can visit our Facebook page- Pennyrile Soap Box Derby- or contact Brien Terry at 270-836-4492.
