Hopkins County Central needed a win on Thursday and they were able to come through in straight sets over Fort Campbell in Mortons Gap — snapping a two-game losing streak.
“We’re starting to get our heads straight and coming together as a team,” Central head coach Greg Wagoner said. “We’re starting to finish sets and not get complacent. Fort Campbell is still a good team that can get on a roll very easily, but I’m glad that we were able to finish our sets and didn’t just sit back when we were down by 10 points.”
The first couple of sets were close as Central took set one 26-24 and the second set 25-23. The Lady Falcons started the third set with a 7-1 run, but the Lady Storm were able to overtake them and complete the sweep with a 25-15 win.
Ellie Larkins and Haylee Gunther led the offense with six kills a piece while Kaylee Evans had 15 assists. Evans and Lillie Whitaker-Greer also recorded four aces each.
Central has one more week of competition with two matches on tap before the 7th District Tournament at Madisonville North Hopkins in a couple of weeks.
“We need to get through the next two games and build towards district,” Wagoner said. “We know that it’s there and we need to start playing better this time of year. We do want to take care of business now, but the district tournament is definitely in the back of our mind.”
Central will have their senior night on Monday against McLean County and they’ll take a trip to Dixon on Thursday to play Webster County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.