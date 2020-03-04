Local Sports
Wednesday
Boys Basketball
2nd Region Tournament: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County at Hopkinsville- 7:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, March 4
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State- ACCN 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Xavier at Providence- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia Tech- ACCN 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana- BTN 6 p.m.
CBSSN — St. John’s at Butler- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Florida at Georgia- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Louisiana State at Arkansas- SECN 6 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Miami- ACCN 8 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin- BTN 8 p.m
Dayton at Rhode Island- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Florida State at Notre Dame- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Kansas State at Oklahoma State- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi- SECN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C.- SECN 10 a.m.
SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. Missouri, First Round, Greenville, S.C.- SECN 12:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Indianapolis- BTN 1 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round, Indianapolis- BTN 3:30 p.m.
Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas- CBSSN 10 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour of Saudi Arabia: Stage 1, Riyadh to Jaww, 107 miles, Saudi Arabia (taped)- NBCSN 12 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha, Qatar- GOLF 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, St. Lucie, Fla.- ESPN 12 p.m.
Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.- MLBN 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Indiana at Milwaukee- ESPN 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Philadelphia at Washington- NBCSN 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado- NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
SKIING
FIS Cross-County World Cup: Men’s and Women’s Sprint, Drammen, Norway (taped)- NBCSN 12 a.m. (Thursday)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, Quarterfinal- ESPNU 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA- TENNIS 11 a.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds- TENNIS 3 p.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds- TENNIS 7 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.