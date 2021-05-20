With a win over Hopkins County Central on Tuesday, the Dawson Springs Panthers will be the third seed in the upcoming 7th District Tournament in Madisonville.
In recent action from Dawson, the baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep over Russellville, while the Lady Panthers were shutout twice.
BASEBALL
Dawson Springs 6, Russellville 0: Dylan Dawson gave up three hits on the way to a complete game shutout at home on Thursday.
At the plate, Bailey Heaton went 4-for-4 with a RBI and scored a couple of runs for the Panthers.
Dawson Springs 11, Russellville 10: Dawson was able to squeak out a sweep in the doubleheader on Thursday as Ethan Jones was given the start in the second game for the Panthers. He went the distance giving up six earned runs on six hits while striking out 13 batters.
Charles Davis went 2-for-4 with three RBI’s for the game.
Graves County 15, Dawson Springs 0 (4 innings): Heaton was handed the loss as the starting pitcher on the road Saturday. He gave up 10 runs — eight of them earned — on 12 hits and walked three.
The offense recorded only two hits off the bats of Jones and Heaton.
Union County 11, Dawson Springs 1 (5 innings): Davis was handed the loss as the starter gave up six runs — four earned — on four hits with two strikeouts over three innings pitched.
Offensively, the Panthers were held to one run on five hits.
Dawson Springs 3, Hopkins County Central 1: Dawson Springs secured the third seed in the 7th District with the season sweep over Central at home on Tuesday.
Dawson pitched another complete game giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out seven Storm batters.
The Panthers set the tone in the second inning plating two runs on a hit by pitch and a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded.
After a RBI ground out by Central’s Sage Hight spoiled the shutout in the fourth, the Panthers plated an insurance run on an error in the bottom of the sixth.
Dawson Springs will face Caldwell County on Memorial Day at Elmer Kelley Stadium following the Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkins Central game in the 7th District Tournament.
SOFTBALL
Union County 20, Dawson Springs 0 (3 innings): The Lady Panthers were on the losing end of a one-hitter in Morgantown as Macy Drennan recorded the lone hit.
Trinity Randolph pitched two innings in the loss.
St. Mary 18, Dawson Springs 0 (3 innings): Dawson spoiled the perfect game with one runner reaching on a walk, otherwise the offense was shutdown in Paducah on Monday.
