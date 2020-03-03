Madisonville North Hopkins’ magical season is alive and well following a convincing 70-46 victory over Crittenden County in opening-round play of the girls’ 2nd Region tournament in Hopkinsville Monday night.
The win advances the Lady Maroons (28-1) to Friday night’s semifinals where they will play either Webster County of Christian County. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Christian County High School.
After a competitive first half, North was able to pull away from the Lady Rockets in the final 16 minutes of play.
“We missed a lot of easy shots early, and I think that got in our heads and took us off of our defensive game,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We missed a ton of layups tonight and we put (Crittenden) on the free throw line way too often. In the first half, I thought we didn’t fight back, but we fought back in the second half.”
This was the first meeting between the two schools since 2016.
“We didn’t know what to expect going into (Monday night),” Courtney Peyton said. “We didn’t play them at all this year.”
It was a back-and-forth contest throughout the first half as North got out in front to a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Rockets were able to tie it up in the first 90 seconds of the second quarter at 12-12, but North was able to make it 15-12 with four minutes until halftime.
Both offenses got it going in the final minutes of the first half, but North still had a four -oint advantage with the score 27-23 at halftime.
Crittenden got to within two of the North lead at 29-27, but Camryn LaGrange knocked down a couple of free throws and Amari Lovan went coast-to-coast for two to make it 33-27 North with five minutes remaining in the third.
The Peyton twins made it an 11-point game after a 3-pointer by Courtney and a layup by Lindsey to make the score 38-27 with 3:09 left in the third.
The Lady Maroons went on a 10-6 run to close out the third quarter to build a 48-33 lead.
In the first four minutes, North went on another run 58-39, but during that stretch LaGrange got into foul trouble committing her fourth personal. With 3:18 on the clock, Courtney Peyton also got her fourth foul as the Lady Maroons had a 20-point lead at 60-40.
With 1:32 remaining in the game, Courtney Peyton fouled out as Crittenden took a timeout with the score 64-42. During the break, Duvall made a line change to sub out all five of his players on the floor.
“We need to stop reaching for the ball,” Courtney Peyton said. “Our coaches kept telling us to not put our hands on them, and I guess we weren’t listening so going forward we’ll work on that.”
During the final stages of the game, Anne-Marie Hayes, Katelyn McGowan and Lillie Carmen earned two points each as North earned the first round win.
Courtney Peyton led the team with 19 points while LaGrange and Lindsey Peyton each had 13. Lovan finished the night with 11 points.
