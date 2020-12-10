With high school basketball practices scheduled to resume Monday and games starting three weeks later, the KHSAA Board of Control will meet today to decide if an exrended pause is needed.
One thing is for sure, as COVID-19 continues to surge across the commonwealth and the nation, there are more questions than answers regarding the upcoming season.
“We’re just hoping for the best scenario,” Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons head basketball coach Jeff Duvall said. “We’ve already revamped our schedule to play 22 games in eight weeks so we definitely want to get back in the gym as soon as possible.”
When the board last met in November, they came to the decision to push back winter sports season with most of Kentucky in the red from coronavirus cases. Almost a month later, all but four counties in the state are still red as concerns over future spikes loom with the holidays in full swing.
“From what I’ve been hearing, it seems like the season will be pushed back to after the new year,” North’s first-year head coach Jon Newton said. “I think it will be mainly out of caution for any spikes we may get around the holidays. We did get a big spike right after Thanksgiving, so I can see us starting official practices after the first of the year with games starting a few weeks later.”
Without a doubt, the kids want to get back on the court and play the game they love, but the KHSAA has been taking every precaution they can to keep everyone safe and preventing an entire season from getting cancelled.
“I know my players are ready to get back together in whatever case we’re allowed to,” Newton said. “At the very least, we hope to continue working in small groups like we have been. The last thing we want is to get into practices and games only for something to happen that causes a shutdown and get the season pulled out from under us. The KHSAA also wants to preserve an entire spring season after fall and winter sports had to play altered schedules.”
Duvall has also seen possible scenarios.
“I’ve heard all kinds of different scenarios,” Duvall said. “The KHSAA is trying to preserve our season while also trying to give spring sports a full season. We have kids that play both winter and spring sports and they want to be able to play both this year. It’s all a guessing game until the board decides (today).”
The KHSAA Board of Control meeting will start at 9 a.m. via Zoom and will be live streamed on YouTube.
