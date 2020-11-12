With hopes to resume its football season fading fast, Madisonville North Hopkins head coach Jay Burgett officially announced the end to the Maroons’ season Wednesday.
Burgett announced over social media that the 2020 football season is complete, marking the end of the fall sports season for all North sports.
“Our fall sports season is over,” Burgett said. “I was hoping to get one more game — hopefully a playoff game. We could’ve scheduled another game since the KHSAA allowed us to schedule regular season games until the state championship or we could’ve had an inter-squad game. But with the board’s decision we had to stop everything.”
The Hopkins County School Board voted to suspend all sporting activities through Thanksgiving at a special called meeting Tuesday, with the exception of practices for winter sports in the district. Also allowed to practice will be the Hopkins Central football team that has qualified for next week’s playoffs.
The Maroons officially finished the season with a 1-5 record, their first losing season since 2016 and the first time they missed the postseason since 2007.
With the new guidelines in place, Burgett said that the team hasn’t been allowed to meet in person or even clear out their lockers yet.
“We haven’t been in practice since last Thursday since we had something COVID-related come up Friday, and then we didn’t practice Monday or Tuesday,” Burgett said. “We still have our helmets in lockers ready to go as well as personal items in there still. We’ve been taking guidance from the board as we’ve done all season long, but it is what it is with COVID. We don’t know if we’ll be able to have end of the year banquets and things like that. It’s definitely not the way I wanted our season to end.”
Cline explained the practice guidelines.
“The small groups can consist of nine participants and one coach or eight participants and two coaches just so it’s no more than 10 people through the board’s recommendation,” Cline said. “This will be effective through the end of Thanksgiving break. The Hopkins County Central football team can resume their preparation for the playoffs and they can participate in the games.”
Winter sports that can practice in small groups include basketball, swimming, cheer and dance.
The swim season was supposed to start on Monday, Nov. 16 and basketball season was set to tipoff on Monday, Nov. 23 with the Maroons taking on Muhlenberg County while the Lady Storm hosted Trigg County and the Storm played in a tournament at St. Mary. The Lady Maroons basketball team was supposed to start on Tuesday, Nov. 24 against Owensboro Catholic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.