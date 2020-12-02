The start of college basketball last week provided a sense of normalcy in an otherwise abnormal year for many hoop fans, players and coaches across the country.
Former Madisonville North and UK standout Travis Ford said he was happy to be back on the sidelines as head coach of the Saint Louis Billikens after a spring and summer full of uncertainties.
“With COVID, we’re taking it one day at a time,” Ford said. “But it’s great to regain a little normalcy and to get a couple games under out belt.”
The Billikens are off to a hot 2-0 start to their season with an 89-52 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville last Wednesday and an 85-81 victory over the weekend against Louisiana State University. Both games were at home.
“There were some high expectations of us going into the season,” Ford said. “The win over LSU was great, but we need to figure out how to get better from that game. We can’t rest on our success.”
Before Ford was coaching the Billikens, he was on the court for the Maroons under the direction of the late Don Parson, who passed away back in January.
“I definitely apply a lot of what I learned from coach Parson to my coaching style,” Ford said. “He was really the first tough coach I had. He taught me to have a very good work ethic.”
That work ethic payed off with three trips to the Sweet 16 between 1987 and Ford’s senior year in 1989. Ford is one of a many basketball coaches who played for Parson at North, including current Lady Maroons head coach Jeff Duvall and former Maroon head coach Matt Beshear.
Ford then moved on to play for the University of Missouri for one year before transferring to UK, where he was part of a run to the Final Four in his junior season in 1993.
After a short stint with the Golden State Warriors, he got into coaching in 1997 at Campbellsville in the NAIA level before coaching stints at UMass and Oklahoma State. Ford has been at Saint Louis since 2016.
Just like everything else in sports — and life in general back in March — the Billikens’ season came to a screeching halt as the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. was canceled after the first round. Saint Louis had a first round bye and found out during practice the tourney was called off. Ford also heard about North’s playoff run in March getting cut short.
“I really feel for those kids,” Ford said. “They had a real special team at North last year. The advice I would give those seniors that are playing in college now, is that the college basketball season is a marathon, not a sprint. I tell my freshmen that this isn’t high school — meaning if you were the star on the high school team, you can get away with a lot in high school that you can’t in college. The game is faster in college and it takes time to adjust.”
Saint Louis will be back in action on Saturday as they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In the conference portion of their schedule, an opponent to highlight would be Richmond, who recently defeated UK 76-64 on Sunday.
“I kind of expected Richmond would beat UK,” Ford said. “Richmond has a veteran team opposed to the young Kentucky team. Richmond was projected to be one the top teams in our league along with us this year.”
Ford is 422-315 overall as a head coach, including a 77-58 record for the Billikens.
