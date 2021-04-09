Jonathan Cain was lights out on the mound Thursday at Owensboro and his offense picked him up as the Maroons came away with a 12-2 win over the Red Devils in five innings.
The southpaw picked up 11 strikeouts while giving up one hit over five innings of work in the victory.
“We came out pretty strong,” head coach Alan Hall said. “We came together as a team, which led to our hot start putting two runs on the board in the first inning. We kept going. I’m happy that we were hitting the ball. We got 11 hits in five innings so that’s always a plus for us. Obviously, we had good pitching and kept them off balance. It’s finally starting to come together.”
The Maroons’ offense was able to back up their pitcher, highlighted by a six-run fifth inning. All six runs were scored with two outs and gave North a 10-run cushion. Cain shut the door in the bottom half of the frame to end the game early.
“It was a huge relief going into the bottom of the fifth,” Cain said. “There was a little bit of pressure ending the game right there, but it was relieving to be able to end it early.”
Cain was going deep into counts all night long — and the last out was no exception as he tried to get his guy out with three straight breaking balls in the dirt, which made the count full.
“I threw a changeup right down the middle, and I thought he was going to hit a rocket as soon as I threw it,” Cain said. “But he ended up just staring at it for strike three.”
The two runs the Red Devils (2-3) scored came on passed balls in the second and fourth innings.
“We’ll get better at catching,” Hall said. “This is only the second game Parker Mathis had to catch. But he’s willing to step up and do anything the team asks of him. We know he’ll get better behind the plate, and it’s always a good sign when your pitcher asks for him to catch.”
Offensively for North, Mathis and Luke Barton did their job at the top of the order by getting on base as each scored three runs. Hitting right behind them was Landon Cline who went 3-for-4 with four RBI’s, including a two-run double with the bases loaded in the fifth.
With the win on Thursday, North (2-3) has a two-game winning streak and they hope to keep it alive on Saturday as they host a 12 p.m. day game against Daviess County at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
“We’re looking for Landon to step on the mound Saturday and be ready to go against Daviess County,” Hall said. “Hopefully, we’ll keep up the success — weather permitting.”
