The Madisonville Miners had an eventful weekend despite riding a two game losing streak.
Madisonville lost on Friday night 11-1 in Muhlenberg County and when the Stallions came to Elmer Kelley Stadium on Saturday, the game was halted in the bottom of the fourth inning due to lightning. The ballgame will be resumed on June 23 prior to their scheduled contest in Madisonville with the Miners down 8-3.
On Sunday night, the fans got their money’s worth with the Henderson Flash coming to town and took the lead in the top of the ninth to steal a 13-10 win from the Miners. Madisonville came back from an 8-0 deficit early in the game.
“I’m glad that we showed some fight,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “This is a totally different team from the first week of the season. The team we had a couple weeks ago would’ve folded and say ‘let’s play seven innings and move on.’ But I’m glad we were able to fight back and stay in it for the majority of the game.”
After the Miners put two runs on the board in the second inning, Freddie Reams jumpstarted the comeback in the third as he blasted a three-run home run- his league-leading fourth big fly of the season- to put the Miners right back in it.
After Will Cline hit an RBI single, he was able to stroll on home as Reed Latimer hit one off the scoreboard in center to tie it up at eight runs a piece.
The Miners weren’t done yet in the third as three straight singles loaded the bases up for Will Gibbs with two outs. Gibbs was walked on four pitches, which scored the go-ahead run and brought Reams to the plate. Before the power hitter stepped in, the Henderson coaches asked the umpires to check the bat Gibbs used, even though he never took it off his shoulder during the at-bat. The umps deemed the bat illegal, called Gibbs out and took the run off the board.
The decision sparked a verbal altercation between the Henderson coaches and a few of the Miners, which caused the benches to empty and both teams converged in the infield. After the dust settled, the umpires issued warnings to both teams for leaving the dugouts.
“I think every guy in our clubhouse has each other’s back,” Merrill said. “I would’ve liked to have handled it better and let our game speak for itself rather than get chippy. But at the same time, having your teammates’ back is huge going forward.”
Both teams exchanged blows on the scoreboard and eventually tied it up at 10 going into the bottom of the sixth.
The Flash proved that they didn’t know the rule book perfectly either as the Henderson head coach tried to sub in not one, but two pitchers who were not on the lineup card that he submitted before the game started. The crew chief ejected both pitchers before the Miners came to the plate when he was made aware of the situation by the official scorer.
When Henderson finally found a legal pitcher, both teams traded zeros until Henderson put three runs in the top of the ninth and held on for the win. Both teams will meet again on June 26 in Henderson.
“We say we have short memories,” Merrill said. “But I’m sure there will be some guys who will remember this game when we go to face them again.”
The Miners’ next game will be tonight as they head north of the state border for a 6 p.m. tilt against Dubois County.
