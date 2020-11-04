If I asked you if you knew Pat Adams, some of you would say yes but many of you would say no — or I am not sure.
When I describe Pat Adams to you, you would say, “Oh yes, I know who that gentleman is, he is the guy who looks like Santa Claus.”
Yes, Adams does look a lot like Santa Claus. Occasionally, when Santa Claus is busy in December and cannot make the trip down from the North Pole to the Las Vegas casinos on the strip, Adams does cover for Ole St. Nick.
However, Adams has other things he is noted for including one of the wildest rides as a local sports fan and football coach all the way from his childhood in Pennsylvania to his adult lifetime in Hopkins County.
Adams grew up in Levittown, Pennsylvania where he was a standout high school football player. He transferred after his senior year to a military academy but was a hot football recruit in high school in Pennsylvania.
“I look back on it and I wish I had saved many of the letters and notes from the visits,” said Adams. “I was particularly recruited by Joe Paterno and Penn State and had all types of autographs from Joe Paterno that would probably be famous today — but I didn’t keep them.”
In addition to Penn State, other finalists for Adams were Coach Frank Howard at Clemson and University of Tennessee, where Adams eventually started his career.
Adams played for Athletic Director General Robert Neyland and Head Coach Bowden Wyatt at Tennessee before transferring on to Delta State and eventually finishing his career at Murray State University.
“I will ever be thankful that I met my future wife, Helen Dame, at Murray State and she is the one that led me to Hopkins County,” Adams said. “Her family was good friends of superintendent of schools, Harold Peyton, and Helen was very influential in getting me a job here in Hopkins County.”
After Adams’ collegiate football days, he came to Hopkins County during the glory days of Madisonville North Hopkins football. He was an assistant coach in the early 1970s under head coach Dennis Sexton and included other famous assistant coaches who went on to distinguished careers in and out of athletics, including Dwight Little, David Wells, Jim Myers and Fred Gibson.
One of the more interesting stories of Adams’ coaching and teaching career, though, is his first teaching job was not in the junior high or high school ranks but he was an elementary teacher.
He was hired to teach math at what was then a K through 8 school in Hanson.
After his first year, a biology position opened up at Madisonville Junior High School (now Browning Springs) and Adams made a major career move by leaving an elementary math position to teach middle school biology.
“I really was not qualified to teach math as my last math class was in the tenth grade in high school so I felt like I needed to do the kids a service and get out of math and get into biology,” he said. “Then Supt. Pat McNeal could not believe I would give up an elementary math position, but I did.”
While continuing to coach, Adams also embarked on another career which is famous to many local sports fans. He was influenced by then Assistant Principal Paul Armstrong to enter wrestling matches held at the basketball gymnasium at Madisonville Junior High School. Adams was a crowd favorite and got to face many famous wrestlers in his career under the title of “The Educator.”
“The Educator” wrestled against the famous Von Brauner Brothers (Kurt and Karl), with their manager General Saul Weingeroff.
“One night, Saul Weingeroff whipped me with his black cane after I was getting the best of one of the Von Brauners,” he said.
Even after his retirement from coaching and wrestling, Adams has remained a fixture on the local sports scene — first as a parent of a great athlete and then as a super fan.
Adams’ days as a parent were following his son, Heath Adams, who played baseball at West Hopkins High School and then at Bethel College in McKenzie, Tennessee. While following his son across Kentucky and the midwest to numerous baseball games, Adams saw many great games and teams.
“Heath was on a team with Kris Stearsman from Mortons Gap and Stephen Wix of Nortonville called the Paducah Storm,” he said. “They played select baseball and finished in the top three in the nation for their age group in the National Amateur Baseball Association Tournament. It was a lot of fun traveling with that group.”
After Heath finished his baseball career, Pat remained a fixture at all sporting events and when the covid limitations on crowds are finally behind us, you will see Adams at many games.
He is a season ticket holder of the Madisonville Miners and you usually will see him along the third base line near the Miners’ dugout giving words of encouragement to the players and coaches.
Yes, Adams has certainly had a long and wild ride from being a high school football standout to a local sports super fan.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.