With Nancy Oldham hanging up the whistle for a second time, Hopkins County Central is turning to a man with a storied basketball pedigree of his own to lead the Lady Storm.
Former Dawson Springs standout Phillip Cotton was the name head coach earlier this year. This will be his first head coaching job at the high school level.
“These girls have made the transition easy for me so far with their work ethic in the few practices we’ve had,” Cotton said. “We’re going to play in a different tempo and a different style this year.”
Prior to accepting the head coaching job at Central, Cotton coached at the middle school level for the Southern Shooter AAU travel basketball team and has gained success as a coach.
“Coaching travel ball really got my name out there and Central noticed,” Cotton said. “I’d really like to thank the parents and the kids that I coached.”
Cotton graduated from Dawson in 1996 and played basketball for the Panthers for three seasons.
“My junior year, I averaged about 30 points a game,” Cotton said. “Then I dipped to about 27 points per game my senior year.”
During Cotton’s playing career at Dawson, he was coached by Terry Hayes and led the Panthers to a district runner-up in his senior season.
“(Coach Hayes) was the one that believed in me and took a chance on me at Dawson,” Cotton said. “He’s the person that taught me the game and had a major influence on my life and my love of the game. Without him, I wouldn’t have excelled or even thought about coaching.”
After an excellent career at Dawson Springs, Cotton was asked to join the coaching staff for current Panthers’ coach Jim Hicks and Lady Panthers coach Amanda Scott, but he declined.
“I did receive calls from coach Hicks and coach Scott, but since we live in Madisonville and I was coaching my daughter’s travel team, I didn’t have the time,” Cotton said. “I wanted to coach where my daughter will eventually be attending high school, which is Hopkins County Central.”
Cotton also said that he is close friends with Hicks and Scott. He will be facing Scott’s Lady Panthers on Thursday, Jan. 21 in Dawson and Monday, Feb. 15 at Central.
“The game in Dawson will be special for me,” Cotton said. “I love my Dawson family, they’ve always accepted me. A lot of them reached out to congratulate me when I got this job. I have a lot of great memories there, and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have been playing high school basketball.”
After accepting the job at Central, Cotton received help from the former Lady Storm coaching staff.
“Coach Oldham has been fantastic with the transition,” Cotton said. “She gave me personal evaluations of the girls. (Athletic director) Kent Akin has also been a huge help with the transition since he was one of coach Oldham’s assistant coaches.”
Cotton and the Lady Storm will take the floor for the start of the delayed 2020-21 season on Monday, Jan. 4 at University Heights Academy at 6 p.m.
