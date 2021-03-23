After coming up just short in the 7th District championship against Hopkins Central on Friday, the Madisonville Lady Maroons will hope to bounce back at Christian County tonight as the 2nd Region tournament tips off.
“We didn’t get to play Christian County this year so I’ve watched a lot of film on them the past couple of days,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “They’re quick and athletic. It should be a good matchup. They have young guards like we do so we should be able to get up and down the floor with them. We’ll have to rebound well and take care of the basketball. The way we played in the district tournament, I think we’re ready to go.”
A year ago, North was in the hunt for the region title before falling to Henderson County in the final round. The northern Lady Colonels handed the Lady Maroons their only two losses last season. There’s a possibility that both teams could meet in the semi-finals on Saturday if Henderson wins their game against Livingston Central.
“Facing Henderson again would be a good experience for the younger girls,” sophomore Amari Lovan said. “They can be a little intimidating to the younger girls, but if we’re able to play our game, we can be able to hang in there with them. Henderson has a lot of experience so it would a good game for us if it happens.”
This time around, the Lady Maroons are looking for a couple of upsets in order to get back into the 2nd Region Title game.
“I think we are the underdogs and that suits our girls fine,” Duvall said. “We were the underdog all season, especially after everyone found out that Camryn LaGrange was out for the year. We’ve been hit hard with COVID. We weren’t able to do everything we wanted to do with them, we were in a rush all year. It’s just time to step back and let them play basketball at this point of the year.”
On the other side of the bracket, Hopkinsville will face the winner of the Trigg County versus Union County game in the semis at Hopkins County Central on Friday.
“Union is playing well right now and Trigg upset Lyon County,” Duvall said. “Livingston is going to have to do a lot to stay in it with Henderson. But just look at the NCAA Tournament this year. There’s been a lot of upsets already so I’ve been telling the girls that anything can happen in March.”
Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. tonight in Hopkinsville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.