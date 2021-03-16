The Road to Rupp can be a long journey, full of many twists and turns for high school basketball teams across the commonwealth. But surviving the opening round of the district tournament is the one thing every team seeking a trip to the Sweet 16 has in common.
For the Maroons of Madisonville North Hopkins, the first step occurred Monday night with an 89-60 victory over Dawson Springs in Caldwell County.
The victory secured a spot in tonight’s 7th District championship game and a trip to next week’s regional tournament.
“It’s what you want coming out of the first night of the postseason,” North head coach Jon Newton said. “We want to go in as district winners — especially with this year’s district winners hosting the first round of the region tournament. You just want a seat at the table, and that’s what we did. We punched our ticket into the region tournament next week.”
Ashton Gaines led the charge for North by rattling off 26 points. Kale Gaither finished with 23 points, while Zach Tow also broke double figures with a 15 point effort.
“I thought we did a good job in transition in the first half,” Newton said. “Especially Kale getting out in the break. Ashton was able to get some second and third opportunities and shot the ball well from the free throw line. Overall, I gave some of our guys some rest late in the game, especially since we’re playing back-to-back nights. It was nice to get some fresh guys out there in the second half.”
Gaines was nearly perfect from the charity stripe going 10-for-11.
For Dawson Springs, the team’s two seniors finished their final high school careers with solid performances as Logan McKnight tossed in 29 points and Landon Pace finished with 26.
“Couldn’t ask for better out of those two kids,” Dawson’s interim head coach Charlie Pace said. “I’ve been coaching them since they were little, and they’ve done a good job at leading our team this year.”
Dawson finished winless on the season, but Pace remains encouraged.
“I told them that moving forward they’ve got to keep working,” Pace said. “Next season begins now. As long as they don’t give up, good things will happen for them.”
The Panthers were able to keep up with North (13-4) in the first quarter as the Maroons held a 27-19 edge after the first stoppage.
Madisonville gave themselves a cushion at halftime as they held a 54-32 lead at the break.
North got the running clock started in the third quarter going up 77-45 leading into the final eight minutes as they cruised to the win.
The Maroons will face either host school Caldwell County or cross-county rival Hopkins Central 6 p.m. tonight for the 7th District Title and home court advantage in the first round of the 2nd Region Tournament.
“Central has a good player in Marcus Eaves, and they’ve played us well in the first half of both of our games,” Newton said. “Caldwell had the lead on us going into halftime both times they played us, so regardless it’s going to be a tough game.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.