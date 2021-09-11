The game went down to the wire, but Hopkins County Central came out on top by a score of 54-52 in overtime on Friday night.
Adrian Stringer had a huge game throwing 448 yards on 23 completions with five touchdowns.
Central got off to a bad start on the first drive with a wayward snap pushing the offense well behind the sticks. But Stringer made that yardage up and then some on third and long with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Logan Rodgers while breaking multiple tackles in the backfield to give the Storm a 6-0 lead. Todd County responded with a score on their first drive to make it 7-6, but Stringer found his little brother, Christian Stringer, in the endzone for six and the two-point conversion made it 14-7 Storm.
The Rebels matched those seven points and it was tied at 14 through the first 12 minutes of play.
When play resumed in the second, Chase Brasher won the tussle for the football in the endzone on a 17-yard pass to give Central a 22-14 lead.
Both teams traded the ball, but Central took advantage with a turnover on downs and Stringer heaved an 81-yard pass to Rodgers who took it to the house to make it a 30-14 ballgame.
The Rebels got a score thanks to multiple penalties on the Central defense, but the Storm went into the break with a 30-22 lead.
Todd County started the second half tying it at 30 on the first drive, then took advantage of a fumble deep in Central territory and took a 38-30 lead.
Central matched those points, but Todd County returned the ensuing kickoff to make it a 46-38 game going into the final 12 minutes.
With 42 seconds on the clock, Stringer found Calil McNary in the endzone and the quarterback willed his way to paydirt on the two-point conversion to tie it up at 46. The Storm defense held off the Rebels in the closing seconds to send it to overtime.
Central won the toss and got the ball first to start OT. They turned to Jordan Jackson to punche it in and Central took a 54-46 lead.
Todd County scored on their drive, but an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Rebels pushed them back on the two-point conversion try. Stringer playing linebacker made the stop on the one-yard line and Central came away with the win.
Central will be back home next week to take on Ballard Memorial.
