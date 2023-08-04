The Madisonville-North Hopkins boys golf team went on the road this week, picking up a victory at the Muhlenberg County Invitational.
The Madisonville-North Hopkins boys golf team went on the road this week, picking up a victory at the Muhlenberg County Invitational.
The Maroons shot a 298 on Wednesday to take the top spot out of 16 teams in the event.
Paul Harris led the way for Madisonville, shooting a 70 to finish second, followed by Gavin Sheets who was tied for fifth with a 73. Max Clayton posted a 77, while Austin Crick recorded a 78 and Jake Witherspoon finished with 80.
Brennen Cole (79) and Maddox Wilson (81) each shot as individuals in the tournament, turning in their personal bests.
On Monday the Maroons will head to “The Gator”, an invitation-only tournament hosted by Greenwood High School in Bowling Green.
