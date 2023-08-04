Jake Witherspoon.JPG

Jake Witherspoon lines up a drive during recent Maroon golf action. The eighth grader shot an 80 on Wednesday to help Madisonville to a win at the Muhlenberg County Invitational.

 Matt Hughes

The Madisonville-North Hopkins boys golf team went on the road this week, picking up a victory at the Muhlenberg County Invitational.

The Maroons shot a 298 on Wednesday to take the top spot out of 16 teams in the event.

