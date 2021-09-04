Behind a strong running game that amassed 312 yards on the night, Hopkins County Central improved to 2-1 on the young season with a 28-0 win over Muhlenberg County (0-2) Friday night in Greenville.
Jordan Jackson accounted for 140 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns, including a spectacular 61-yard running in the opening minutes of the second half to put the Storm up 20-0. Jackson was hit in the backfield multiple times on the play but managed to break free for the long run.
Sophomore Logan Rodgers made the most of his opportunities for the Storm, rushing for 93 yards on just four carries and a touchdown.
Normally a pass-heavy team, Central attempted just 17 passes on the night for 89 yards. Senior Adrian Stringer did score a touchdown on the ground and managed to break the school’s all-time pass attempts record of 608.
Leading 14-0 at halftime, Central’s defense was dominant most of the night in posting the shutout win. In all, the Storm allowed just 136 yards of total offense. The defense also forced four fumbles, recovering three, and blocked a punt to give the offense a short field on multiple occasions.
Central will back in action Friday when they travel to Todd County Central for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.