Lady Maroons volleyball went four sets Thursday night and beat Christian County, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20.
“The games were very close and I was happy to see our team come together,” Head Coach Sarah Sutton said.
Leah Moody had two kills, two blocks and 18 digs. Abbey Harberson had four kills, one block, one assist, 18 digs and two aces. Katie Beth Sutton had 40 digs and one ace. Mackenzie Stoltz had seven kills, 24 digs and two aces.
The Maroons next game is home vs. Crittenden County, Tuesday night, tip off at 7p.m.
